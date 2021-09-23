Flu jab available to all from mid-October
Belgium has ordered 3.8 million doses of the flu vaccine. This should be enough to vaccinate everybody, who wants the jab, starting mid-October.
The number of flu vaccines available is up by a quarter on the year. Last year chaos reigned as there was a shortage. To tackle the situation the elderly and people with underlying health issues were given priority. Few cases of flu were recorded during the past two flu seasons as social distancing measures and masks triggered by the pandemic kept numbers low.