Pandemic latest: hospitalisations lower, cases and tests up

Figures from Belgian health science institute Sciensano show 689 patients hospitalised with Covid. 217 patients are in critical care.

In the week to 19 September on average 6 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is down 19% on the week. 25,533 deaths have been linked to Covid in all.

In the week to 19 September on average 2,057 people a day came down with Covid. That’s a rise of 5% on the week. 1,229,236 people have so far tested positive for Covid in Belgium.

On average during the week to 19 September 47,213 tests were carried out a day. The figure is up 11% on the week. 4.8% of tests came back positive. The rate remains steady.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.94. A hundred people with Covid pass it on to 94 others and the epidemic is shrinking.

74% of the entire population has had a first dose of the corona vaccine. 72% are fully vaccinated.