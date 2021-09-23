Prosecutions sought against Anderlecht trio
Federal prosecutors want to prosecute several former leading figures at the Brussels football club Anderlecht. They are being charged in connection with irregularities when the club was sold to Marc Coucke.
Those accused include former club owner Roger Vanden Stock, former general manager Herman Van Holsbeeck and former CEO Jo Van Biesbroeck. They are suspected of fraud, money laundering and forgery. A judge will soon decide whether the three men will have to face trial.