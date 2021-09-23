Woman arrested on suspicion of care home slaying

It is understood that the suspected killer too is a woman. Investigators have been looking for a suspect since 25 August, when the 85-year-old met a violent death.

Brussels prosecutors are not giving much detail. They say the suspect was detained yesterday, questioned by an examining magistrate today and arrested. Prosecutors are not commenting on the motive for the killing either. The age of the suspect, whether she too lives in the care home or what her relationship with the victim are all remain unclear. A court will now decide whether the suspect needs to remain in custody or can be released ahead of her trial.