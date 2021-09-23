Woman arrested on suspicion of care home slaying
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of an 85-year-old care home resident in the Brussels borough of Anderlecht in August. The woman victim was found in her care home with her throat slit.
It is understood that the suspected killer too is a woman. Investigators have been looking for a suspect since 25 August, when the 85-year-old met a violent death.
Brussels prosecutors are not giving much detail. They say the suspect was detained yesterday, questioned by an examining magistrate today and arrested. Prosecutors are not commenting on the motive for the killing either. The age of the suspect, whether she too lives in the care home or what her relationship with the victim are all remain unclear. A court will now decide whether the suspect needs to remain in custody or can be released ahead of her trial.