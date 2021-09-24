Number of corona patients in Belgian hospitals 2 percent down

2,059 new corona cases were being reported each day on average between 14 and 20 September. This is 4 percent up on the week, but at the same time the number of tests was 11 percent up to reach almost 48,000 per day. It turns out that 1 in 10 people showing symptoms of a plain cold or the flu, actually have corona.

Belgians hospitals had to cope with 55 new patients each day between 17 and 23 September, which equals a 9 percent drop on the week. There are 692 corona patients in Belgian hospitals now (-2 percent) with 216 of them (-2 percent) staying in intensive care.

The number of daily fatalities has dropped to 17 percent. Meanwhile, 74 percent of the whole Belgian population has received at least a first jab.