Leuven takes over as World Cycling Championships hotspot

With the time trials (from Sunday to Wednesday) behind us, it's time for the road races (Friday to Sunday). This morning, the boys' juniors had the honour to open the debates. It was Norway's Per Strand Hagenes who took it after a solo effort.

Romain Grégoire of France came second, 19 seconds behind Hagenes, with Madis Mihkels of Estonia taking third place. Belgium's Cian Uijtdebroecks crashed early in the nervous race (marred by crashes early on) and never had a chance to clinch a medal.

In the afternoon, the men's U23 battled it out for the rainbow jersey. Filippo Baroncini of Italy grabbed the Gold, also after a last-gasp solo effort. After a 161 km race between Antwerp and Leuven, Biniam Girmay (Eritrea) came second, with Olav Kooij of the Netherlands claiming the bronze. Local favourite Thibau Nys, the son of cyclycross legend Sven Nys, took 6th place. Just like the junior race, the U23 had a nervous race. There were riders falling even before the start of ther race.