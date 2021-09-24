Brussels public transport disrupted as socialist union presses for higher wages

Quite a few members of the socialist union ABVV are taking part in the strike, including staff working for the Flemish public transport company De Lijn and its Brussels counterpart MIVB/STIB.

An Van hamme of the MIVB said that in Brussels only one of the four metro lines is in service this morning, "but this line is being extended to Anderlecht, to the Erasmus station."

Tram services in the capital were halved this morning: "We focused on getting the busiest lines going, but passengers need to take into account long waiting times." Only 9 of the 53 bus lines are going.

In Flanders, the situation is generally better as a skeleton roster has been applied by De Lijn (and this for the first time) to limit the impact of the strike. 60 percent of staff are working. Rail services are not impacted by the industrial action.