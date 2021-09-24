PFOS pollution scandal continues to make waves in Flanders as leaked e-mails pop up

Leaked e-mails show that some people in leading positions asked employees to take things easy where the investigation was concerned, while others were not in a hurry to communicate.

In 2017 the Flemish waste-processing company OVAM is asked by the administration of the former Flemish Environment Minister Joke Schauvliege not to be a frontrunner in the communication and to refrain from doing further research on the possible impact on local residents. Joke Schauvliege has denied any wrongdoing though.

In 2018 the company behind the Oosterweel construction project, Lantis, asked the cabinet of the then Mobility Minister Ben Weyts to come out in the open with the PFOS pollution threat. Local residents had major concerns when they saw men in special white suits at work on the nearby construction grounds. However, nothing happened. In a reaction, Ben Weyts says that he is confident that his employees have acted correctly.