People aged over 65 to get a third booster jab

Earlier, it was decided that care home residents and people with a weak immunity system will get a booster jab with winter coming up. Now, all those older than 65 will have the opportunity.

The eldest will come first. The first invitations will be sent to the 85+ age category next week, the Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke said. They will be administered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

There is still debate on whether or not a third vaccine is necessary for all 65+ people. Some are still healthy enough to resist a corona infection, while somebody else in his or her late fifties may be more vulnerable, experts argue.