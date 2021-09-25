Health

People aged over 65 to get a third booster jab

All Belgian residents aged over 65 can get a third corona jab if they want this autumn. This was decided by the different Health Ministers in Belgium.

Michaël Torfs

Earlier, it was decided that care home residents and people with a weak immunity system will get a booster jab with winter coming up. Now, all those older than 65 will have the opportunity. 

The eldest will come first. The first invitations will be sent to the 85+ age category next week, the Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke said. They will be administered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. 

There is still debate on whether or not a third vaccine is necessary for all 65+ people. Some are still healthy enough to resist a corona infection, while somebody else in his or her late fifties may be more vulnerable, experts argue.  

