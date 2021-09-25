Kanye West spotted in Wijnegem: did he buy a luxury apartment along the canal?

The news was launched by some American media: Kanye West allegedly bought a luxury apartment along the Albertkanaal in Wijnegem, in the "Kanaal" project by the renowned Belgian interior architect Axel Vervoordt.

The rumour gained further momentum when Peter Hoste, a local resident, happened to bump into Kanye West, without realising he was meeting a celebrity.

Hoste said he didn't know 'Ye' (as Kanye West is dubbed) and that their "musical universe" may be different. West thought that was a funny remark. It was only when he got home and googled Kanye West that he realised who he had actually met. Hoste, a teacher, posted on social media: "Kanye West is in Wijnegem. According to my pupils this is really big news. But he doesn't look spectacular."

No further signs of West's presence came to light yesterday, but his choice for Wijnegem may be a logical one. He is good friends with Axel Vervoordt, who he met at the European Fine Arts Fair in Maastricht in 2013. Vervoordt did part of the design for his flat in Paris and his house in California later on. It is not the first time West has been spotted in Belgium: he was in Antwerp in 2012 and also attended a basketball game in Limburg before.

This YouTube video allows you to have a look inside the house of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in California: