Leuven expects around half a million people for cycling championships this weekend

Leuven Mayor Mohamed Ridouani (socialist) says he is expecting 300,000 to 400,000 cycling fans tomorrow, and half this number today for the two women's races.

Belgian Rail has scheduled 29 extra trains to Leuven with a potential of carrying 75,000 people. "Please avoid the area by car. Take the bus, the bicycle, or the train, or come by foot", local police repeated.

Hundreds of police officers are working extra this weekend. The ladies' road race today is a test for the busiest day tomorrow, when the men's elite riders will finish in Leuven to battle it out for the rainbow jersey.