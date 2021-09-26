Big crowds come out to watch the riders along Flemish roads

Hundreds of thousands of people have come out to watch the men's race of the world road cycling championships. The video shows the start in Antwerp and an early passage of the riders at the Wijnpers in Leuven. Taste the atmosphere here in a video and various pictures. "If there would be no Belgian victory today, we can at least say we are world champions in watching the race", the VRT's sports journalist Renaat Schotte said.