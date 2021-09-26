Riders have left Antwerp: what you need to know about today's road race

The 268.3 kilometre course takes the riders through Antwerp and Flemish Brabant province. In Leuven, the local Leuven Circuit will be covered for a first time, before the race goes south to the Druivenstreek with its vineyards and winding roads around Overijse.

This so-called Flandrien Circuit includes some steep climbs such as the Smeysberg. The riders then go back to Leuven, before returning to Overijse for a last loop in order to finish in Leuven on the local circuit with sharp climbs such as the Keizersberg and the Wijnpers.

The recent races in other categories showed that anything is possible: a rider arriving solo, a sprint with just a handful of breakaway riders or a sprint with a larger group of favourites. It will be a tense afternoon for the Belgian fans as it will be Belgium and Wout Van Aert against the rest of the world.