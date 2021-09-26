Sizzling Alaphilippe takes another rainbow jersey in Leuven as Van Aert has a bad day

He slowly but surely built a gap and stood strong in the final lap, taking risks in the descents and fighting for each second in a tense finale. In the background, the Belgian favourite Wout Van Aert had informed his team mate Jasper Stuyven that he was not at his best today.

Stuyven joined a counter-attack with Dylan van Baarle (Netherlands), Michael Valgren (Denmark) and Neilson Powless (U.S.). After a triumphant Alaphilippe had crossed the finish line on the Leuven orbital road, those four sprinted for the silver, with Van Baarle edging Valgren and Jasper Stuyven. Wout Van Aert was further behind to take 11th place.