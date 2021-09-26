Vaccination requests 'explode' in Wallonia, no effect in Brussels yet

The news of the spectacular increase was announced by the Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale (socialist) - normally Wallonia has 800 bookings per day on average.

As from mid-October, a corona passport will be needed in the hospitality industry, in night clubs, sports and fitness clubs and to attend events. You can only get a Covid Safe Ticket or a 'green' corona passport if you have been double-jabbed, tested negative recently or gone through the disease building natural antibodies. "We want to make people think about vaccination", the Walloon PM Elio Di Rupo said about his decision. It is paying off already, as it did in France.

The renowned vaccinologist Pierre Van Damme said: "This is important for Belgium and especially for the Walloon Region."