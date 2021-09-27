“Flanders must become the champion of the post-corona era”, says Flemish PM

Mr Jambon said that the coronavirus crisis has “shook up our society but has not brought it to its knees”. The economy in Flanders is recovering and our region has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. “We now need to move ahead and set our ambitions yet higher”, Mr Jambon said.

Last year the Flemish Government launched the Flemish Resilience Plan, a 4.3-billion-euro investment plan to help Flanders prepare for the post-corona era. Now the Flemish Government is taking the next step by setting out a number of priorities for the coming years.

Mr Jambon said that the labour market is “an absolute top priority”. The Flemish PM told the Flemish Parliament that he and his government intend to achieve an employment rate of 80% of the working population. Climate change and a more efficient administration are two other priorities at the top of the Flemish Government’s list.

The many measures taken during the coronavirus crisis have left the Flemish Government coffers deep in the red. There is currently a structural budget deficit of 1.8 billion euro. Mr Jambon says that the intention is that this should have been halved by the end of the legislature (in 2024) and that the Flemish budget should be balanced again in 2027.