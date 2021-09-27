Brussels regional government approves widening of scope of Covid Safe Ticket

On Sunday evening the Brussels regional government approved measures that, if passed by the regional parliament, will mean that those wishing to for example go for a coffee or a bite to eat or go and visit a family member or friend in a care home will need to produce a Covid Safe Ticket in order to gain entry. The Brussels regional government wants the measures to come into force from the start of next month. However, there are some doubts as to whether the regional parliament will have passed the measures by then.

The scope of the Covid Safe Ticket is being widened in the hope of increasing the vaccination rate in Brussels. The vaccination rate in the 19 municipalities that make up the capital region is far lower than it is in Flanders and Wallonia.

If passed by the regional parliament the measures will remain in force until 30 June 2022. The requirement to provide a Covid Safe Ticket will apply to cafés, bars and restaurants, discotheques, sports clubs, gyms, trade fairs and congresses, the cultural, recreational and party sectors, residential care institutions for vulnerable people as well as for all indoor events with more than 50 participants and all outdoor events with more than 200 participants.