KRC Genk joint-second after convincing win

On Saturday bottom club Beerschot’s problems were made worse due to a 0-3 defeat at the hands of KAS Eupen. Two Beerschot players were sent off. Later in the evening, the West Flemish derby between

Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk ended in a 2-2 draw. Sint-Truiden enjoyed a 2-1 home win against Standard de Liège.

On Sunday Union Saint-Gilloise missed out on the chance to go top after losing 2-1 at home against Royal Antwerp FC. Union had led for almost half an hour.

KAA Gent came back from behind to enjoy at 2-1 home win against Cercle Brugge.

In what was to quote the ultimate football cliché “a game of two halves”, RSC Anderlecht came back from being two goals down to KV Oostende to return from the coast with a point. They did this despite having gone down to ten men after Kouamé was sent off two minutes into the second half.

Later on Sunday KV Mechelen won 0-2 away at Sporting Charleroi and three goals from Paul Onuachu (one of which a penalty) ensured a comfortable 3-0 win for KRC Genk against Seraing. KRC Genk are now one of three club that are just a point behind the league leaders and reigning Champions Club Brugge.