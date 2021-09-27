Man that killed 15-year-old boy to remain in custody
A 19-year-old man that is the chief suspect in a stabbing that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy at Oostkamp, near Bruges (West Flanders) has been remanded in custody on suspicion of murder. The man has admitted stabbing the boy.
The stabbing took place on Friday evening at house party that was being held to celebrate the suspect’s birthday. The 15-year-old victim forced his way into the house to demand payment of money that he was owed for drugs. A total of 11 suspects were detained. While the other 10 have since been released the chief suspect has been remanded in custody on suspicion of murder.