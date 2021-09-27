Protesters occupy Afghan Embassy
A group of three protesters stormed into and occupied the Afghan Embassy in Brussels on Monday morning. The three protesters, all Afghans, are opposed to the extreme Islamist Taliban regime in Kabul. The protesters posted a filmed message on the social media platform Facebook.
They condemned the restrictions on personal freedom and violations of women’s rights by the new Afghan regime. They called on European governments and the EU not to officially recognise the Taliban government. The police were able to quickly bring the occupation of the embassy to an end. The three protesters were detained.