Temperatures plummet as autumn takes hold

Monday started dry with some bright spells in most areas. However, cloud has increased as the morning wore on. Monday afternoon will see a front bringing rain sweeping across the country from west to east. Top temperatures will reach between 16°C and 21°C. Gusts of wind reaching speeds of 60 km/h are forecast for inland areas and 70 km/h at the coast.

On Monday evening eastern areas can expect more rain. Elsewhere it will remain mainly dry. Monday night will be dry almost everywhere in the country, but with some cloud. Temperatures will fall to between 3°C and 9°C in the Ardennes and 8°C and 11°C elsewhere.

On Tuesday it will remain dry with temperatures reaching no higher than 14°C on the High Fens and between 18°C and 19°C in central areas. Winds will be slight to moderate southerly.

We can expect rain on Wednesday. The morning will be cloudy with showers in western and central areas. In the afternoon there will be showers in eastern areas. Temperatures will reach between 12°C and 14°C on the High Fens and 14°C to 15°C in the rest of the country. There will be strong to very strong winds in coastal areas.

Thursday will start off bright. However, cloud will gradually increase from the west. It should remain mainly dry.

Friday will be cloudy with more rain in western areas. Eastern areas should remain dry for most of the day. Maximum temperatures will vary between 13°C and 18°C.