COVID-19: Number of positive tests and hospitalisations down, number of deaths up

During the week from 18 to 24 September an average of 1,914 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 7% compared with the previous week.

During the same period an average of 47,800 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of those tested 4.4% tested positive for the virus. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.92. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 92 others.

The average number of hospitalisations is down too. During the week from 21 to 27 September an average of 51 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is down 15% on the average for the previous week. There are currently 703 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 210 are on intensive care wards.

During the week from 18 to 24 September an average of 8 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is up 26% on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than 25,600 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

Meanwhile, almost 8.6 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 74% of the total population. Almost 8.4 million people are fully immunised. This is 73% of the country’s population.