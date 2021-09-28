Partially completed explosive device found at Palestinian man’s West Flemish home

One of the two brothers was apprehended on the evening of the home invasion in Antwerp. The second brother later gave himself up.

Police carried out a search of the second brother’s home where they found “a half-completed explosive device, gunpowder and several empty cartridge cases”, the Federal Judicial Authorities told journalists. The Judicial Authorities confirmed that “a man has been detained by the Examining Magistrate in Bruges after a violent act was committed in Antwerp”. The Judicial Authorities also confirmed that he is suspected of terrorist activity and the possession of illegal weapons.

The other brother has been questioned in connection with the home invasion. However, it is unclear whether he has been detained. As things stand only the brother whose house was searched has been detained on suspicion of terrorist activity.

The Federal Judicial Authorities are currently refusing to give any further comment on the case.