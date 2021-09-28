Pupil becomes unwell during P.E. lesson and dies shortly afterwards

The school’s Headmistress Anneleen De Doncker told VRT News that “The girl felt unwell during the P.E. lesson, and she was taken by a friend to the toilets to go and freshen up. There she collapsed. The emergency services were contacted straight away and one of our teachers administered first aid. They have been trained to do this”.

The emergency services attempted to revive the girl and she was taken to hospital. She died later in the day.

“Everyone at the school has taken the news very badly. As a school this is something that you never want to go through. The paramedics have confirmed that our teacher did everything he could”, Ms De Doncker added.

A quiet room has been set up at the school where the girl’s classmates can come together to mourn or leave messages in her memory.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and all day we will be doing all we can to offer sympathy and support to pupils. The girl’s classmates are being offered support from their teachers and the Pupil Support Service”, Ms De Doncker told VRT News.