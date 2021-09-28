Severe disruption to bus services in Limburg due to vandalism

De Lijn’s spokeswoman Karen Van der Sype told VRT News that “Last night we were the victim of a large-scale act of vandalism. In total around 100 busses were damaged at the Beverlo, Winterslag and Hasselt depots. Their valves were cut open causing their tyres to go flat”.

The vandalism was first discovered early on Tuesday morning as drivers arrived at the depot to start the morning shift. The vandalised busses returned to the depots straight away. An inspection of the other busses at the depots found that dozens of them had been damaged. Mechanics are working flat out to get the busses roadworthy again. However, bus services across Limburg are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.

Police are currently at the depots and an investigation has been launched into what exactly happened and who was behind the vandalism.