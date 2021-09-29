17-year-old dies in stabbing incident in Hemiksem

The stabbing took place around 9 p.m. last night at Hemiksem station. "Two youngsters had an argument, which ran out of hand. At a certain moment, one of the two took a knife to hit the other one. The victim was stabbed and died on the spot," says Lieselotte Claessens of the Antwerp judicial authorities. It is no clear what the exact motive was.

Both the suspect and the victim are from Hemiksem. An investigation has been openend on charges of murder.

Last Friday, a 15-year-old was fatally stabbed at a birthday party in Oostkamp, near Bruges. 11 youngsters were arrested.