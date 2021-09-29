FC Bruges stun Leipzig in Champions League

Club Brugge came 1-0 behind, but next stunned the Germans to make the most of a good first half with goals by playmaker Hans Vanaken and midfielder Mats Rits: 1-2 at the break.

In the second half Leipzig pushed forward, but the Bruges defence stood strong. Bruges now leads the group together with Paris Saint-Germain that beat Manchester City 2-0, a victory that included one goal of Lionel Messi, his first for the Parisians. Bruges and PSG have 4 points, Manchester City 3. Leipzig are left with 0 points.

Looking back on the Leipzig-Club Brugge game, Belgian football pundits are talking about "one of the best performances ever by a Belgian team in a Champions League match." Club Brugge hope to take at least third place in the group, which would guarantee them European football after the winter break. "We have four games left to do crazy things", Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement beamed.

If they want to advance in the Champions League, they will have to take at least second place. The last Belgian team to manage that feat was AA Gent, 6 seasons ago.