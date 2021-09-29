Immoweb launches "price map" to compare real estate prices

The website will show average prices per square metre for apartments or houses in a certain municipality. The darker blue the colour, the more expensive average property prices, although a lot can depend on a certain street, a view and on personal taste of course.

For 12 cities, more detailed prices have been calculated per street or address (Brussels, Antwerp, Bruges, Ghent, Hasselt, Leuven, Mechelen, Ostend, Mons, Charleroi, Liège and Namur).

You can also consult price changes over the past 10 years. Immoweb used the asking price to compile the map, not the actual selling price. The data will be adapted each month taking into account the most recent market prices.

Click here to view the map.

The coastal resort of Knokke-Heist remains Belgium's most expensive municipality with about 5,000 euros per square metre. Nieuwpoort and Kraainem are on two and three. Ghent is the most expensive Flemish city.

The Belgian map shows the big difference between house prices in Flanders and Wallonia (Flanders is 30 percent more expensive). But Brussels remains the most expensive region.