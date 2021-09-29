Six years for fake bomb alert
A criminal court in Turnhout (Antwerp province) has sentenced a man to six years behind bars after a fake bomb alert in 2019 and a case of arson.
On 8 May 2019, the man warned the police that a bomb would explode in a school in Westerlo, Aarschot or Diest at 10 in the morning.
All schools were evacuated as a precaution. A massive operation, as it involved about 22,000 pupils. The accused, a man in his thirties, had issued the warning by sticking a letter to the door of the police office. However, it turned out to be a false bomb alert.
The man was also convicted for arson. He had set fire to a car. He was also accused of having plans to abduct a minor, but was not convicted for this particular charge.