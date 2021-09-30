Student Kick-Off in Ghent: a massive party that was very welcome

The Student Kick-Off event in Ghent marked the start of the academic year. Students can ask practical questions about their first year, but most of all it's an occasion to stage a major party. Party-goers had to show a Covid Safe Ticket to get inside, but once inside, they could ditch mouth masks. For many, it was a delight to return to the 'old life' and to be able to party without restrictions, after 1.5 years of corona misery. Among those playing at the Sint-Pietersplein in Ghent, was the Flemish DJ Regi.