What's new on 1 October?

However, while the situation in Flanders is improving, nothing much will change in Brussels where strict(er) rules are still applying and where a Covid Safe Ticket or corona passport will be needed to enter a number of places or events like sports clubs, gyms, museums, cinemas or festivals.

Everybody from the age of 16 will have to show a Covid Safe Ticket. A face mask is also being maintained in the Brussels hospitality industry, contrary to Flanders, and teleworking is still strongly advised in the capital. This is because the vaccination rate in Brussels are still a lot lower than in Flanders.

Wallonia is also maintaining some more restrictions, but is not going as far as Brussels.