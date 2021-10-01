86% of adults in Belgium have already received first shot of coronavirus vaccine

During the week from 21 to 27 September an average of 1,890 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus. This is down 8% on the previous week. Meanwhile, during the same period an average of 46,700 people were tested for coronavirus each day, a fall of 2% on the previous week. Of those tested 4.5% tested positive. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 1.02. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 102 others.

During the week from 21 to 27 September an average of 8.6 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 40% up on the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic here in March 2020 more than 25,600 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 24 to 30 September an average of 54.3 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is down 2% on the previous week. There are currently 713 patients with COVID-19 that are being treated in Belgian hospitals. Of these 212 are on ICUs.

Meanwhile, 86% of all adults in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.