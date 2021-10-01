A full tank of petrol costs 24 euro more than it did a year and a half ago

From today the maximum price that filling stations can charge for a litre of diesel (B7) rises by half a eurocent to 1.657 euro. This is a record and breaks the previous record that was only set on Tuesday. Figures from the Belgian petroleum industry federation Petrolfed show that the last time diesel prices were anything like as high as they are now than it was three years ago in October 2018.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol 95 (E10) now costs a maximum of 1.647 euro. This is 3.7 eurocents more than when petrol prices peaked in July 2014.