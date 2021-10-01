AA Gent was the only Belgian team that won in European competition on Thursday

In a game that was proceeded by acts of wanton vandalism on the part of some Eintracht Frankfurt supporters, Royal Antwerp FC lost their second Europa League group stage game on Thursday evening by a single goal.

To make matters worse for the Great Old Eintracht Frankfurt’s goal came from the penalty spot in the second minute of stoppage time. UEFA will almost certainly take some form of action against the club after a firecracker was thrown at the Eintracht Frankfurt goalie (photo below), at least one supporter got on to the pitch and there was fighting in the stands between Antwerp fans and German supporters that had managed to get tickets for the home end . Not a pretty sight and not a good advertisement for football. After two games Royal Antwerp FC are bottom of their group with 0 points.