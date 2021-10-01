AA Gent was the only Belgian team that won in European competition on Thursday
There were defeats for both our teams competing in the Europa League on Thursday evening. It was a different story in the Conference League though with AA Gent scoring twice to take all three points from their home game against the Cypriot side Famagusta.
A Pavolos Korrea own goal on 29 minutes and a goal from Sven Kums on 82 minutes were enough to give the Buffaloes victory. AA Gent have taken all six points from their first two group stage games.
They can go top of their group if they beat the current group leaders Partisan Belgrade in their next Conference league game on Thursday 21 October.
Europa League misery
In a game that was proceeded by acts of wanton vandalism on the part of some Eintracht Frankfurt supporters, Royal Antwerp FC lost their second Europa League group stage game on Thursday evening by a single goal.
To make matters worse for the Great Old Eintracht Frankfurt’s goal came from the penalty spot in the second minute of stoppage time. UEFA will almost certainly take some form of action against the club after a firecracker was thrown at the Eintracht Frankfurt goalie (photo below), at least one supporter got on to the pitch and there was fighting in the stands between Antwerp fans and German supporters that had managed to get tickets for the home end . Not a pretty sight and not a good advertisement for football. After two games Royal Antwerp FC are bottom of their group with 0 points.
Although there was no crowd trouble ahead of, during or after KRC Genk’s game against Dynamo Zagreb, the result will no doubt have also left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Limburg club’s fans. An Ivanusec goal on 11 minutes and two Petkovic penalties proved more than enough to give the Croatian side victory on Thursday evening. The result leaves KRC Genk 3rd in their group with 3 points from 2 games. They are just behind Dynamo Zagreb that also have 3 points. KRC Genk’s next Europa League game is against the English Premier League side West Ham United in London on 21 October.