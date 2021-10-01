Virologist calls on Flemings to continue to wear face coverings at busy places

Speaking at Friday morning’s public health science institute Sciensano press conference, Professor Van Gucht said “When you go out of your front door don’t only just take your keys and your wallet with you, but also your face covering. This will enable you to protect yourself and others at places where it can be useful to do so”.

While, face coverings remain mandatory on public transport, at (health) care institutions and when visiting non-medical contact professionals (hairdressers, nail bars, tattoo artists…), in Flanders they are no longer mandatory when visiting shops, bars and restaurants.



Nevertheless, Steven Van Gucht says that we shouldn’t dispose of our face coverings just yet.

"It is still a good idea to wear a mask when you are in close contact with older or vulnerable people or are at busy places indoors such as when you go to the bakers’ on a Sunday morning”.

"Also if you have a mild complaint with just one symptom it is advisable to wear a face covering. If you only have a headache, a sore throat or a runny nose it remains a good idea to wear a face covering when in the company of others and if possible, to work from home”.

"A coronavirus test is not required if you only have one mild symptom. However, if you have a persistent cough, pain when breathing or have a combination of several symptoms such as a sore throat and a runny nose it is advisable to test and quarantine straight away”.