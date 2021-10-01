Where do you no longer need to wear a face covering from today?
Many of the measures designed to curb the spread of coronavirus are being relaxed from today. In Flanders at least the requirement to wear a face covering has been scrapped almost everywhere with the exception of on public transport. In order to help you know where and where not you will be required to wear a mask flandersnews.be is providing you with an easy-to-follow guide to the newly relaxed measures. The list bellow only applies to the Flemish Region. Other, stricter rules remain in force in the Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia.
Where do you no longer need to wear a face covering?
· At work. Unless you work in an industry where the wearing of face coverings is still required (for example health care) from today you will no longer be required to wear a face covering at work.
· Education: School children and teaching staff in primary, secondary and higher education in the 5 Flemish provinces are no longer required to wear face coverings as a matter of course. However educational institutions can impose their own rules requiring pupils/students to wear face coverings in certain situations if they so wish. The rules on face covering have not been changed for staff and students at Flemish (Dutch-medium) schools, colleges and universities in Brussels.
· Shops: From today customers and staff at shops in Flanders are no longer required to wear a face covering.
· Hospitality: You are no longer required to wear a face covering if you leave your table at a bar or restaurant in Flanders. Bar and restaurant staff are also no longer required to wear a face covering.
· Events: Those attending indoor events with no more than 500 participants and outdoor events with no more than 750 participants in Flanders are no longer required to wear a face covering. A Covid Safe Ticket is no longer required for this type of smaller event. However, those attending larger-scale events will still be required to provide a Covid Safe Ticket in order to gain entry.
· After one and a half years discotheques and night clubs are able to reopen. However, those wishing to dance the night away will need to provide a Covid Safe Ticket in order to gain entry.
Where do I still need to wear a face covering?
· Public transport: Inside buses, trains, (underground) trams, metro trains, inside taxis and on planes. Face coverings are also required at airports and inside (metro) stations. Face coverings are no longer required at open air bus/tram stops or on open air railway platforms. As previously the rules on the wearing of face coverings apply to everyone that is aged 12 and above.
· Health (care): The wearing of face coverings will remain a requirement at care homes and hospitals.
· Contact professions: You will still be required to wear a face covering when you visit your hairdresser, beautician, nail technician or go to get a tattoo. The rule applies to both customers and staff.
· Events: Those attending indoor events with more than 500 participants whose organisers aren’t requiring them to provide a Covid Safe Ticket will need to wear a face covering.
· The above rules only apply to the Flemish Region. Those that work, go to school/college, go for a drink, shop or dine in Brussels will still be subject to the same requirements when it comes to face coverings that were in force previously.
· However, indoor events with more than 50 participants and outdoor events with more than 200 participants can take place free of face coverings on condition that those attending can provide a Covid Safe Ticket.