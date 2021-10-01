Where do you no longer need to wear a face covering from today?

· At work. Unless you work in an industry where the wearing of face coverings is still required (for example health care) from today you will no longer be required to wear a face covering at work.

· Education: School children and teaching staff in primary, secondary and higher education in the 5 Flemish provinces are no longer required to wear face coverings as a matter of course. However educational institutions can impose their own rules requiring pupils/students to wear face coverings in certain situations if they so wish. The rules on face covering have not been changed for staff and students at Flemish (Dutch-medium) schools, colleges and universities in Brussels.

· Shops: From today customers and staff at shops in Flanders are no longer required to wear a face covering.

· Hospitality: You are no longer required to wear a face covering if you leave your table at a bar or restaurant in Flanders. Bar and restaurant staff are also no longer required to wear a face covering.

· Events: Those attending indoor events with no more than 500 participants and outdoor events with no more than 750 participants in Flanders are no longer required to wear a face covering. A Covid Safe Ticket is no longer required for this type of smaller event. However, those attending larger-scale events will still be required to provide a Covid Safe Ticket in order to gain entry.

· After one and a half years discotheques and night clubs are able to reopen. However, those wishing to dance the night away will need to provide a Covid Safe Ticket in order to gain entry.