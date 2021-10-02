Belgian frigate Leopold I isn't being allowed to take part in NATO exercise due to inexperienced crew

The Belgian Navy had announced with some enthusiasm that the Leopold I would be taking part in the NATO exercise. However, it has transpired that the Leopold I's young crew lacks the training to be able to safely take part in an international naval exercise.

The Belgian Navy’s spokesman Olivier Vogels told VRT News that “We are in a part a victim of the fact that the young guard had to be trained up very quickly. Moreover, everyone on board had to be able to do two or three different jobs. This is something that is unique to the Navy and requires the young sailors to be given two to three times more training”.

The preparedness issues were numerous, but above all centred around safety procedures such as firefighting. “When it comes to safety we don’t compromise. Setting off with a crew that isn’t completely ready and trained isn’t an option”.