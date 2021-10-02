COVID-19: basic reproductive rate, hospitalisations and deaths up
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a slight fall in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised and the number of people with the virus that are dying are both up on the previous week. The basic reproductive rate (R0) in Belgium currently stands at 1.1.
During the week from 22 to 28 September an average of 1,915 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 5% on the average for the previous week.
During the same period an average of 46,100 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, down 4% on the previous week. Of those tested 4.6% tested positive for the virus. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.10, up 25% on a week ago.
During the week from 22 to 28 September an average of 9 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 57% up on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than 25,600 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
During the week from 25 September to 1 October an average of 58.9 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium. This is 13% up on the average for the previous week. There are currently 705 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals. This is 6% more than a week ago. Of those hospitalised 204 are on ICUs, a fall of 2% on this time last week.
Meanwhile, 87% of the adult population in Belgium has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 74.5% of the population as a whole. 85% of the adult population is fully immunised, which is just over 73.5% of the population as a whole.