COVID-19: basic reproductive rate, hospitalisations and deaths up

During the week from 22 to 28 September an average of 1,915 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 5% on the average for the previous week.

During the same period an average of 46,100 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, down 4% on the previous week. Of those tested 4.6% tested positive for the virus. The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.10, up 25% on a week ago.

During the week from 22 to 28 September an average of 9 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 57% up on the average for the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic more than 25,600 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 25 September to 1 October an average of 58.9 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium. This is 13% up on the average for the previous week. There are currently 705 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals. This is 6% more than a week ago. Of those hospitalised 204 are on ICUs, a fall of 2% on this time last week.

Meanwhile, 87% of the adult population in Belgium has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 74.5% of the population as a whole. 85% of the adult population is fully immunised, which is just over 73.5% of the population as a whole.