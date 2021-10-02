Flemings talk about life in Brexit Britain

Jean-Marc Dewaele (photo below) works at the University of London’s Birbeck College. He told VRT News that “everything has become more difficult. Travelling, but also the transportation of goods and finding staff”. He has been living in London for 27 years now. His daughter was born there and is “more British than her parents”.

Jean-Marc Dewaele added that “I have been able to build a fantastic academic career here, but I don’t know if I would still be able to do that now”.

Mario Van Poppel (bottom photo) has been living in the UK since 2010. "The first few years were fantastic. I was attracted here by Britpop, by the cultural radiance of London. In 2012 I was even an extra at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. I played a chimney sweep”. Mario opened a bureau de change and moved with his Polish wife and their 4 children to the Berkshire village of Datchet, around 35km west of Central London.

Patricia Verhoestraete has been a “Blue Badge Guide” in London for over 20 years. She told VRT News that London has always been a city that has welcomed one and all. “I saw an explosion in the number of tourists in London. London was the place to be. My colleagues and I used to always say that the whole world comes to London. But it’s been a lot quieter since the corona pandemic and Brexit”.