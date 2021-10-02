Flemish vaccination centres to remain open until the end of the year

However, the decision to offer all people in Flanders that are over the age of 65 and people with certain underlying medical conditions a third booster jab necessitates prolonging the centres' operations until the end of the year.

The aim is to keep at least one vaccination centre open per frontline health care zone.

In a press release published on Friday Mr Beke wrote that “The past few months have shown that our vaccination centres are very good at organising the vaccination of large numbers. This is why we want to call on them again. What is successful, must be kept.”

As well as booster jabs for specific target groups (over-65s and all residents of care homes), new vaccination schedules will also be launched in the coming weeks for other groups. These are children that have recently celebrated their 12th birthday, non-vaccinated students and people in employment and those that at first declined the offer of vaccination but have now changed their mind.





