Heavy rain forecast for Saturday evening and Sunday morning

The southwest of the country will bear the brunt of the rain with less intense rainfall expected in the east and southeast of the country. As much as 50mm of rainfall is forecast in southern area of Hainaut and Namur Province during the next 24 hours.

Temperatures are expected to fall to between 13°C and 16°C with gusts of south-westerly winds reaching speeds of between 70 and possibly even 90 km/h in some areas. As a precautionary measure the Brussels Environment Agency has decided to close all parks, public gardens and the Zoniënwoud forest in the capital from 8pm. Depending on the weather situation they should reopen again at 9am on Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off wet with heavy rain forecast in many areas. It will then become dryer, first in the west and later in central areas. Temperatures on Sunday will reach between 13°C and 18°C. It will be windy in eastern areas with south-westerly winds reaching speeds of up to 75 km/h.

Next week will start off changeable. Dryer and sunnier weather is forecast from Wednesday.