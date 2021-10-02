Langerlo Power Station’s cooling towers blown up in controlled explosion
The two cooling towers at the Langerlo Power Station, near Genk in Limburg Proving were raised to the ground in a controlled explosion on Saturday afternoon. From the 1970s until it was decommissioned four years ago the power station that is located alongside the Albert Canal produced electricity by burning coal. Once the power station site has been cleared a new industrial estate will be built there.
The destruction of the cooling towers means that the skyline of Genk will never be the same again. The cooling towers and the power station’s chimneys were destroyed in a controlled implosion at around 1:45pm on Sunday. A total of 145kg of dynamite was used. A third chimney will remain standing as it is home to a number of communications antennas.