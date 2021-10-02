Swift action to be taken against Standard fans involved in pitch invasion on Friday evening

The Mechelen-Willebroek Local Police Service says that the fans that were involved in disrupting the match will be identified and be punished straight away under the terms of the Football Bill. From next week they will be banned from entering football grounds.

A police spokesperson told VRT Sport that "Already during the first half the visitors displayed their negative side by lighting pyrotechnical material (smoke bombs, fireworks, firecrackers) and by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch. Due to this the match had to be stopped for a short time. Based on CCTV images the police will draught crime reports on the supporters that were involved”.

"The sad highlight of the evening was the pitch invasion by a few Standard supporters that wanted an explanation from the visiting players at the start of the second half. Stewards led them from the pitch and crime reports were drafted”.

In a statement released on Friday night the Local Police Service said that in addition to any punishment those involved in Friday’s disturbances will receive from the Interior Ministry’s Football Cell (fines and bans from entering stadiums) measures banning them from entering football stadiums will be imposed by a magistrate next week. Those involved in the trouble are unlikely to be able to watch their team play live again for some time yet.

Friday’s game ending 3-1 to KV Mechelen.