30-year-old Frenchman dies after being stabbed in Ostend’s red-light district
A 30-year-old French national has died from his injuries after being stabbed in the red-light district of the West Flemish coastal city of Ostend. The West Flemish Judicial Authorities report that two possible suspects have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.
The stabbing happened at around 5:45 am on Sunday on the Vooruitgangstraat in Ostend. A 30-year-old Frenchman sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital but died just over an hour later.
Two other French nationals were involved in the incident. They were both apprehended by police. However, it is as yet unclear as to the exact circumstance surrounding the stabbing.
The Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. An Examining Magistrate has been appointed to lead what is currently a murder investigation.