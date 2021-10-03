30-year-old Frenchman dies after being stabbed in Ostend’s red-light district

The stabbing happened at around 5:45 am on Sunday on the Vooruitgangstraat in Ostend. A 30-year-old Frenchman sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital but died just over an hour later.

Two other French nationals were involved in the incident. They were both apprehended by police. However, it is as yet unclear as to the exact circumstance surrounding the stabbing.

The Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. An Examining Magistrate has been appointed to lead what is currently a murder investigation.