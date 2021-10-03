6th Refugee Walk taking place in and around Leuven

Although the main event is centred around the Leuven suburb of Kessel-Lo those that wish to can do their own sponsored walked and raise money anywhere in Flanders. More than 1,540 people are taking part in what is the 6th Refugee Walk.

The Director of Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen Charlotte Vandycke told journalists that “Our walkers have already raised 240,000 euro for refugees and this figure is still rising. This is proof that there is great support for initiatives to help refugees. This support is really necessary, and this has once again been made all too clear by the harrowing situation in Afghanistan".

The Ambassadors of this year’s Refugee walk are the comedian, director and comic book author Jonas Geirnaert and the “saboteur” in the 2020 series of the Flemish version of television programme “The Mole” (De Mol) Aline Churikova. Aline Churikova will be walking in her country-of-origin Kazakhstan.

The Refugee Walk got under way at 8am. Entertainment will be provided all day at the walk’s central hub on the Blauwputplein in Kessel-lo.

