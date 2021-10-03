Belgian post office orders 1,200 electrically powered vehicles

With around 18,000 vehicles Bpost has the largest fleet in the country. Of these around 10,000 are cars and vans used for deliveries of post to homes and businesses. With the number of online purchases growing rapidly Bpost is expending its fleet still further.

In future all new vehicles bought by Bpost will be electrically powered. By 2030 the Belgian post office hopes to have at least 18,000 electrically powered vehicles in its fleet.

In an initial order Bpost has ordered 400 electrically-powered vehicles. A further 800 will be ordered before the end of the year. The vehicles have been ordered with various manufacturers so as to ensure a speedy delivery of the vehicles. The cost of the Belgian post office’s investment in greener vehicles has not been disclosed.