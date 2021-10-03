Brussels regional government agrees text of bill to extent the scope of the Covid Safe Ticket

The regional government hopes to have the measure in force from 15 October. If the bill is passed those wishing to go for a coffee, a pint or a meal in the capital will have to produce a Covid Safe Ticket in order to be allowed into the (coffee) bar, café, pub or restaurant of their choice. The requirement will also apply to people wishing to visit or work at care homes. The measures will remain in force until 15 January 2022.

The office of the Brussels regional First Minister Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) says that the final draft of the bill has taken into account remarks made by the Council of State. The text of the bill will be available (in Dutch and French) from next week on the Brussels regional parliament’s website.

The Brussels regional government hopes that by extending the scope of the Covid Safe Ticket more people will be persuaded to get immunised against coronavirus. Currently the vaccination rate among people in the Brussels-Capital Region is way below that in Wallonia and Flanders.