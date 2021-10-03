More rain and wind on Sunday morning

During the course of Sunday morning there will be between 20mm and 30mm of additional rainfall and more still in some areas. In the north of Hainaut Province, the Fire Service was called out to intervene at around 30 locations to deal with weather-related incidents. In addition to the rain there are also gusts of high wind in many areas of the country. No one has been injured in any incidents related to the inclement weather.

A Fire Service spokesman told journalists that "We intervened to deal with flooded cellars and blocked sewers. There was more damage caused by the wind. There were quite a few call outs to deal with cables and trees that were blocking roads”.

The weather has also caused issues on the roads in Flanders and Brussels. Several of the tunnels on the Brussels Inner Ring Road were closed for a time due to flooding. Fire-fighters were able to clear the flood water and the tunnels have since reopened. The 1722 hotline is operational for those wishing to request non-urgent assistance relating to storm or flood damage. The Brussels Environment Agency closed the capital’s parks, public gardens and the Zoniënwoud forest to visitors from 8pm on Saturday. They will remain closed for the duration of the storm.