Person shot in broad daylight on Brussels street

Officers from the Brussels West Local Police Service went to the scene and found a person with gunshot wounds to their leg. A spokesperson for the Brussels West Local Police Service told the Francophone commercial broadcaster RTL that “Officers gave first aid to a person found injured on the public highway. They then took the person to hospital. The condition of the injured person is not life-threatening”.

The area where the shooting took place was cordoned off for several hours. The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear.