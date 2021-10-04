All change at the top
It was another exciting weekend of Football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend’s results have seen KAS Eupen move up to top spot for the second time this season. On Friday evening KV Mechelen took all three points from their game against Standard de Liège. Saturday’s games between Beerschot and OHL, Sint-Truiden and KV Oostende and KV Kortrijk and Sporting Charleroi all ended in draws.
Meanwhile, Union Saint-Gilloise enjoyed a win away a Cercle Brugge. On Sunday RSC Anderlecht and Club Brugge drew 1-1, Seraing enjoyed a convincing win against Zulte Waregem and there were wins for Royal Antwerp FC against KAA Gent and KAS Eupen against KRC Genk.
The weekend’s results
KV Mechelen 3 – 1 Standard de Liège
KV Kortrijk 2 – 2 Sporting Charleroi
Cercle Brugge 0 – 3 Union Saint-Gilloise
Sint-Truiden 1 – 1 KV Oostende
OH Leuven 0 – 0 Beerschot
RSC Anderlecht 1 – 1 Club Brugge
RFC Seraing 5 – 1 Zulte Waregem
Royal Antwerp FC 1 – 0 KAA Gent
KAS Eupen 3 – 2 KRC Genk
The league table after 10 games
1 – KAS Eupen – 20 points
2 – Royal Antwerp FC – 20 points
3 – Union Saint-Gilloise – 19 points
4 – Club Brugge – 19 points
5 – KRC Genk – 17 points
6 – KV Mechelen – 16 points
7 – RSC Anderlecht – 16 points
8 – KV Kortrijk – 15 points
9 – Sint-Truiden – 14 points
10 – KV Oostende – 14 points
11 – Sporting Charleroi – 14 points
12 – Standard de Liège – 13 points
13 – RFC Seraing – 12 points
14 – KAA Gent – 11 points
15 – Zulte Waregem – 9 points
16 – OH Leuven – 9 points
17 – Cercle Brugge – 8 points
18 – Beerschot – 2 points