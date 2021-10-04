Sports
Orange Pictures

All change at the top

It was another exciting weekend of Football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend’s results have seen KAS Eupen move up to top spot for the second time this season. On Friday evening KV Mechelen took all three points from their game against Standard de Liège. Saturday’s games between Beerschot and OHL, Sint-Truiden and KV Oostende and KV Kortrijk and Sporting Charleroi all ended in draws. 

Meanwhile, Union Saint-Gilloise enjoyed a win away a Cercle Brugge. On Sunday RSC Anderlecht and Club Brugge drew 1-1, Seraing enjoyed a convincing win against Zulte Waregem and there were wins for Royal Antwerp FC against KAA Gent and KAS Eupen against KRC Genk. 

The weekend’s results

KV Mechelen 3 – 1 Standard de Liège

KV Kortrijk      2 – 2 Sporting Charleroi

Cercle Brugge 0 – 3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Sint-Truiden     1 – 1 KV Oostende

OH Leuven           0 – 0 Beerschot

RSC Anderlecht    1 – 1 Club Brugge

RFC Seraing         5 – 1 Zulte Waregem

Royal Antwerp FC 1 – 0 KAA Gent

KAS Eupen            3 – 2 KRC Genk

The league table after 10 games

1 – KAS Eupen – 20 points

2 – Royal Antwerp FC – 20 points

3 – Union Saint-Gilloise – 19 points

4 – Club Brugge – 19 points

5 – KRC Genk – 17 points

6 – KV Mechelen – 16 points

7 – RSC Anderlecht – 16 points

8 – KV Kortrijk – 15 points

9 – Sint-Truiden – 14 points

10 – KV Oostende – 14 points

11 – Sporting Charleroi – 14 points

12 – Standard de Liège – 13 points

13 – RFC Seraing – 12 points

14 – KAA Gent – 11 points

15 – Zulte Waregem – 9 points

16 – OH Leuven – 9 points

17 – Cercle Brugge – 8 points

18 – Beerschot – 2 points 

